VIDEO: Watch a SEARCH FOR THE NEXT ELLE WOODS Reunion on Stars in the House

OMIGOD you guys, the Elles are back!

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with a LEGALLY BLONDE: The Musical - The Search for Elle Woods with Autumn Hurlbert, Emma Zaks, Lena Hall (FKA Celina Carvajal), Natalie Lander and Lauren Zakrin.

Legally Blonde: The Musical - The Search for Elle Woods is an MTV program created in order to cast an actress to replace Laura Bell Bundy in the role of Elle Woods in the Broadway production of Legally Blonde: The Musical. The show debuted on June 2, 2008. The winner of the show, Bailey Hanks, in addition to being cast in the role, was given the opportunity to record her own single of the musical's first-act closer, "So Much Better". The show concluded on July 21, 2008.

New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.

