VIDEO: Watch a MAMMA MIA! Reunion on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with a Mamma Mia! original Broadway cast reunion with Judy Kaye, Karen Mason, Louise Pitre and Tina Maddigan.

Mamma Mia! is the 2001 international phenomenon about a young woman's plot to uncover the identity of her father among three of her mother's former loves, all invited to her wedding on a Greek island. It ran for 5758 performances on Broadway.

New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.