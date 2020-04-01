VIDEO: Watch a Grandfather and Granddaughter Hold a Social Distance Dance-Off

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

WLNY has shared the video of an adorable social distance dance-off between a grandfather and his granddaughter!

Check out the video below!

WLNY shared that because of the virus pandemic, 6-year-old Kira Neely hasn't been in school since March 12 or seen much of her grandparents. To overcome the isolation, the grandfather and granddaughter duo started having dance-offs!





