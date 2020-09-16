VIDEO: Watch a CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND Reunion on Stars in the House

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with another Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Reunion with star and creator Rachel Bloom, joined by Skylar Astin, Kat Burns, Donna Lynne Champlin, Peter Gardner, David Hull, Erick Lopez, Vella Lovell, Michael McMillian, Clark Moore, Burl Moseley, Esther Povitsky, Vincent Rodriguez III, Gabrielle Ruiz, and maybe even some surprise guests!

For their return episode, the cast and creatives of "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" are going to focus on fan questions! Fans tuning in will be able to ask the questions they've always wondered in real time, donate to The Actors Fund for a chance to have their names read by the stars on air, and help Seth and James celebrate the six-month anniversary of the show! And of course, like all episodes of "Stars in the House," there's a good chance there will be some LIVE music!

New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.