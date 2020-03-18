VIDEO: Watch Two Elementary School Theater Directors Quickly Summarize The Plot of FROZEN!

The cold never bothered them anyway! How are you making the most of your quarantine and social distancing?

Two elementary school theater directors from St. Mary Immaculate Parish School in Plainfield, Illinois, who are currently working on Frozen Jr., tweeted a Tik Tok of them quickly summarizing the plot of Frozen.

Watch below to get a speedy synopsis!

A moment of light in the darkness. https://t.co/GvulReYXSx - Frozen the Musical (@FrozenBroadway) March 18, 2020

Frozen, a full-length stage work told in two acts, is the first and only incarnation of the tale that expands upon and deepens its indelible plot and themes through new songs and story material from the film's creators; in fact, this new stage production features more than twice as much music as the film. Like the Disney Theatrical Broadway musicals that have come before it, it is a full evening of theatre running over two hours.

Based on the 2013 film written by a trio of Oscar® winners, Frozen features music and lyrics by the creators of the film score Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Up Here, Winnie the Pooh, In Transit) and EGOT-winner Robert Lopez (Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, Up Here) and a book by Jennifer Lee (Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph), the film's screenwriter and director (with Chris Buck). Frozen won 2014 Oscars for Best Song ("Let It Go") and Best Animated Feature. The film's sequel, Frozen 2, written by the same award-winning team, was released in November 2019 and recently surpassed its predecessor to become the #1 animated film of all time.

Frozen is produced by Disney Theatrical Productions under the direction of Thomas Schumacher.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You