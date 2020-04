VIDEO: Watch Tituss Burgess, Jason Robert Brown & More on LIVE WITH CARNEGIE HALL- Live at 3pm!

According to the New York Times, the one-night-only benefit 'Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway' which was to be streamed to raise mon... ( read more No word yet on a rescheduled air date, but Ray Hair, International President of the American Federation of Musicians of the United States and Canada (... ( read more The Musical Director for the concert, Jim Abbott, has now released an open letter along with a petition - to his own union signed by all of the membe... ( read more Watch 'Saturday Night Seder' a virtual Passover Seder to benefit COVID-19 first responders!... ( read more Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, has shared an update on the health of her husband, who has been in the ICU due to COVID-19.... ( read more She's ready for her close up! Glenn Close hopes to begin filming the movie musical adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard this year.... ( read more