VIDEO: Watch Tituss Burgess, Jason Robert Brown & More on LIVE WITH CARNEGIE HALL- Live at 3pm!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Live with Carnegie Hall, a new online series designed to connect world-class artists with musical lovers everywhere, will feature live musical performances, storytelling, and conversations that offer deeper insights into great music and behind-the-scenes personal perspectives.



This new series will launch today, April 14 at 3 p.m. EDT with a live performance and conversation with acclaimed theater, TV, and film actor Tituss Burgess. In addition to performing some of his favorite musical numbers, Burgess will interview a few special friends including Tony Award winning composer Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County, The Last Five Years), renowned soprano Angel Blue (The Metropolitan Opera's Porgy & Bess), and other surprise guests. As part of the program, Burgess will also be interviewed by Emmy award-winning journalist Frank DiLella, host of Spectrum News NY1's On Stage, and together they will take questions via social media from the viewing audience.





Live with Carnegie Hall continues on Thursday, April 16 at 2 p.m. EDT, when renowned conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Music Director of The Philadelphia Orchestra, explores the world of Beethoven as part of the 250th anniversary celebration of the composer's birth. Nézet-Séguin will be joined by members of the orchestra and their composer-in-residence Gabriela Lena Frank to share thoughts and music about this titan of classical music.





