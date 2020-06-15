VIDEO: Watch The Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival, Hosted by Jelani Alladin- Live at 7pm!
Over 160 talented NYC public school teen artists will make their virtual Broadway debuts in the special 2020 Online Production of The Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival for NYC Public Schools tonight, June 15 at 7:00pm ET.
Jelani Alladin (Frozen, Hercules at The Public Theatre) will host this year's sixth annual event, which has previously been performed live on a Broadway stage. Guest presenters will include Broadway stars Adam Chanler-Berat (Peter and the Starcatcher), James Harkness (Ain't Too Proud), Carly Hughes (Beautiful, "American Housewife"), George Salazar (Be More Chill), and Sherie Rene Scott (Whorl Inside A Loop). This high profile and high-energy theatre education experience for students is presented by The Shubert Foundation and the NYC Department of Education Arts Office.
Tune in below to watch live!
The Festival is a celebration featuring five outstanding high school student productions from the 2019-2020 school year, which were selected from over 30 productions across the city by a panel of professional theatre artists and theatre educators. Over the course of the festival's six-year history, school productions from all 5 boroughs have performed at the event. This year, student presentations from the following schools will present excerpted scenes and musical numbers in order as follows:
Brooklyn High School of the Arts (Brooklyn) - FAME
Curtis High School (Staten Island) - LUCKY STIFF
Frank Sinatra School of the Arts (Queens) - HAIRSPRAY
Repertory Company High School for Theatre Arts (Manhattan) - AIDA
Talent Unlimited High School (Manhattan) - THE WOLVES
The High School Theatre Festival showcases the ongoing excellent theatre work currently taking place in NYC public high schools, as well as highlighting the positive effects of theatre study on skills for the stage and in life: collaboration, artistry, discipline, focus, literacy, student voice, self-awareness, presence, active listening and empathy. The evening focuses on the impact that a full theatre program can have on students and school communities and enables students to see theatre and the arts as a potential career path
"Our 1.1 million students are incredibly creative, and through our investment in high quality arts education, we can cultivate and inspire the next generation of dancers, musicians, actors, and visual artists," said Schools Chancellor Richard A. Carranza. "I thank the Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival for investing in our students and providing them with a professional experience and a Broadway platform."
"Since the beginning of this festival six years ago, our New York City Public High School students have delighted us with their commitment, skill and creativity. But this year they have outdone themselves," said Diana Phillips, President of The Shubert Foundation. "Under the most trying of circumstances they have come together to present magical performances where their talent, spirit and ingenuity are nothing short of an inspiration. Bravo to them and to their teachers for creating such a memorable event."
Sponsored by The Shubert Foundation, the festival is presented in partnership with the New York City Department of Education (NYCDOE). Funding for the Festival and for a range of existing Shubert Foundation programs in New York City public schools comes from a grant of $585,000.
Since 2005, The Shubert Foundation has provided more than $6 million to the New York City Department of Education for Theatre/Arts programs.
"You can't stop the beat, and the beat of our youth is powerful. These impressive and engaged teen artists-- from varied diverse cultural backgrounds, neighborhoods and creative points of view-- are using their theatre artistry to spread empathy and shrink the world. The Festival serves as a platform to showcase the impact of a dedicated theatre education for all students and a reminder of the impact of inclusivity on stage, in the classroom and beyond," said Peter Avery, the Festival's producer and the Director of Theatre for the NYC Department of Education.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Amanda Kloots has shared a health update on her husband, Nick Cordero. In a recent Instagram story, Kloots shared that, 'We did get a CT scan on his l... (read more)
Watch Jeremy Jordan Live In Concert (At Home) Tonight
Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, Jeremy Jordan will headline a live concert this weekend June 14th at 8 PM ET. A r... (read more)
THE INHERITANCE, A STRANGE LOOP, and More Take Home 2020 Drama Desk Awards; Check Out the Full List!
Tune in right here at 7:30pm to watch The 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards and check back for a full list of winners, updating live!... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch THE WIZ LIVE! with The Shows Must Go On!- Live at 2pm!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, THE SHOWS MUST GO ON returns today with THE WIZ LIVE (2015), which will be available for 48 hrs beginning at 2pm... (read more)
VIDEO: Dream Street Members Reunite to Perform 'It Happens Every Time' in Honor of Chris Trousdale
BroadwayWorld was saddened to report last week the passing of Chris Trousdale, former member of Dream Street who began his career on Broadway. He pass... (read more)
Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE High School Top 10!
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 10 in the high school category.... (read more)