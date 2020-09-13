VIDEO: Watch Teens Perform HASTINGS STREET on Stars in the House

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with Plays In The House Teen Edition: HASTINGS STREET: By Barton Bund and Rick Sperling. Starring Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit and special guests. Directed and choreographed by Carollette Phillips.

New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.