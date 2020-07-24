VIDEO: Watch Sierra Boggess & More on STARS IN THE HOUSE- Live Now!

Stars in the House continues today (8pm) with guest host Sierra Boggess and friends!



Sierra's recent Broadway credits include It Shoulda Been You and School of Rock where she originated both roles. Prior to that, Sierra returned to the London stage for a limited engagement as Fantine in the original production of Les Miserables. She then starred in the 25th Anniversary Concerts of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom Of The Opera at Royal Albert Hall, reunited with her It Shoulda Been You Co-star Tyne Daly in the Broadway revival of Terrence McNally's Master Class and starred in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies in the West End, for which her performance as 'Christine Daae,' received a 2011 Olivier Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical.

New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You