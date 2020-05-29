VIDEO: Watch Quentin Garzón and Mia Pinero Sing 'All I Ask of You'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Quentin Garzón has released the second video in his Virtual Performance series, featuring himself and Mia Pinero singing All I Ask of You!

Check out the video below!

Performers:

Mia Pinero (Current Maria U/S in Broadway's West Side Story)

Quentin Garzón (Producer & Creator of the GR42 Sings series at The Green Room 42)

Band:

Keyboard I & II - Jeremy Goodman

Violin I & II - Camille Enderlin

Viola - Brianne Lugo

Cello - Katie Chambers

Bass - Leo Smith

Trumpet 1 & 2 - Kate Amrine

Reed I-V - Brain Levels

Horn I-III - Peter DelGrosso

Harp - Liann Cline

Trombone - Peter Charles Isaac

Percussion - Sarah Tompkins

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

