VIDEO: Watch Preview of Baldwin Wallace's First-Ever Virtual College Production of SPRING AWAKENING

What's it like to stage a musical in the midst of a pandemic? How do you perform group numbers when unmasked group singing is verboten? What about kissing?

This fall, Baldwin Wallace University's top-rated music theatre program pulls off the ultimate COVID-hack with the first virtual college production of "Spring Awakening," the eight-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical created by Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik. But this is no coronavirus-era, pared down, Zoom table reading. The groundbreaking show - shot guerilla film style on iPhones and at more than 40 locations throughout Northeast Ohio - begins streaming November 19.

The production followed strict coronavirus safety precautions that went beyond those required on the University's campus. Students weren't allowed to remove their masks and sing as a group, so they recorded themselves performing their parts solo, often in their dorm room closets, then sent the clips to Webb, who meshed their voices using audio mixing software. Actors have mastered the art of lip syncing and holding their breaths in scenes where their characters are on the verge of a kiss. The BW creative team is determined to show that with a little ingenuity, high-quality music theatre can continue to be produced while keeping all involved safe and healthy. The proof is in teaser footage of the turbulent coming-of-age story that captures the high-voltage energy of live performance.

Check out a sneak peek below!

Audiences for BW's "Spring Awakening" will be able to stream the event from the comfort of their own homes. Thursday through Saturday, November 19-21, streamed performances will be available beginning at 8 p.m. EST, with Sunday, November 22 streaming at 2 p.m. EST. Each show will feature a five-minute intermission.

Ticket purchase is required to receive unique access to the streamed performances and tickets will be available mid-October at www.bw.edu/SpringAwakening at a cost of $20 for adults, $15 for students and seniors, and a $40 group viewing pack.

