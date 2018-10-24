VIDEO: Watch P!nk and Daughter, Willow, Cover THE GREATEST SHOWMAN's 'A Million Dreams'

Atlantic Records will soon release "THE GREATEST SHOWMAN -REIMAGINED," an unprecedented new companion to Atlantic's RIAA 2x platinum certified soundtrack to 20th Century Fox's blockbuster musical film. The album arrives at all DSPs and streaming services on Friday, November 16th.

"THE GREATEST SHOWMAN -REIMAGINED" sees songs from the film, all written by GRAMMY®, Tony, and Academy Award-winning duo Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen) covered by a remarkable cast of artists. The album is highlighted by a new version of the 3x platinum certified smash, "This Is Me," performed by Keala Settle, Kesha and the legendary Missy Elliott. Other superstars contributing include Panic! At The Disco, P!nk (and her daughter, Willow Sage Hart), Kelly Clarkson, Sara Bareilles, Years & Years and Jess Glynne, MAX and Ty Dolla $ign, James Arthur and Anne-Marie, Zac Brown Band among others. As if that weren't enough, the album will include four bonus tracks, performed by Pentatonix, Craig David, Kesha, and Zendaya.

Below, watch as P!nk performs a song with her daughter, Willow!



20th Century Fox's The Greatest Showman is a bold and original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and the sense of wonder we feel when dreams come to life. Inspired by the ambition and imagination of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman tells the story of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a mesmerizing spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. The Greatest Showman was directed by exciting new filmmaker Michael Gracey. The film stars Academy Award-nominee Hugh Jackman alongside Academy Award-nominee Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Zac Efron, and Rebecca Ferguson.

