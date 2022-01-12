VIDEO: Watch Peter Dinklage in a New CYRANO Clip & Featurette

A new clip and featurette for the upcoming Cyrano movie musical have been released! The film is set to be released in select theaters on January 28 and everywhere February 11.

Award-winning director Joe Wright envelops moviegoers in a symphony of emotions with music, romance, and beauty in Cyrano, re-imagining the timeless tale of a heartbreaking love triangle. The film is adapted from the stage musical by Erica Schmidt, from "Cyrano de Bergerac" by Edmond Rostand, with music by Aaron & Bryce Dessner and lyrics by Matt Berninger & Carin Besser.

Watch Peter Dinklage make his entrance in a new clip here:

Watch Peter Dinklage discuss the film in a featurette, also including commentary from from co-stars Haley Bennett (Roxanne) and Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Christian):

A man ahead of his time, Cyrano de Bergerac (played by Peter Dinklage) dazzles whether with ferocious wordplay at a verbal joust or with brilliant swordplay in a duel. But, convinced that his appearance renders him unworthy of the love of a devoted friend, the luminous Roxanne (Haley Bennett), Cyrano has yet to declare his feelings for her - and Roxanne has fallen in love, at first sight, with Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr.).