VIDEO: Watch Patti LuPone Perform a Dramatic Reading of Stephen Colbert's 'Meanwhile' Segment on THE LATE SHOW

During Patti LuPone's appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last month, she filmed an exclusive video, which has now been posted to the show's YouTube channel!

In the video, LuPone performs a dramatic reading of an excerpt of one of Colbert's 'Meanwhile' segments.

"Here at the Late Show, we're all comedy, all the time. But sometimes our audience craves THE DRAMA! Which is why we've enlisted the help of national treasure, Patti LuPone, to take an excerpt from one of Stephen Colbert's "Meanwhile" segments and put her own dramatic spin on it," the description reads.

Watch the video below!

LuPone is currently starring in Company as Joanne, alongside Katrina Lenk as Bobbie, with Matt Doyle as Jamie, three-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald as David, two-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Sieber as Harry, Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Terence Archie as Larry, Grammy Award winner Etai Benson as Paul, Bobby Conte as P.J., Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Manu Narayan as Theo, and Rashidra Scott as Susan.

The complete cast of Company also includes Kathryn Allison, Britney Coleman, Jacob Dickey, Javier Ignacio, Anisha Nagarajan, Nicholas Rodriguez, Heath Saunders, Tally Sessions, and Matt Wall.

Company, the musical comedy masterpiece about the search for love and cocktails in the Big Apple is turned on its head in Elliott's revelatory staging, in which musical theatre's most iconic bachelor becomes a bachelorette.

At Bobbie's 35th birthday party, all her friends are wondering why isn't she married? Why can't she find the right man? And, why can't she settle down and have a family? This whip smart musical comedy, given a game-changing makeover for a modern-day Manhattan, features some of Sondheim's best loved songs, including "Company," "You Could Drive a Person Crazy," "The Ladies Who Lunch," "Side by Side," and the iconic "Being Alive.