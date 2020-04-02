VIDEO: Watch Michael Urie Perform 'To Be Or Not To Be' as Arnold Bekhoff From TORCH SONG
Michael Urie took to Twitter to share a video of himself performing Hamlet's famed 'To Be Or Not To Be' soliloquy as Arnold Bekhoff from Torch Song!
Watch the video below!
*NEW* Series Finale - one last speech! Arnold Bekhoff from #TorchSong as Hamlet from #Hamlet for #shakespearechallenge - this is the biggie! @ShakespeareinDC @2STNYC pic.twitter.com/89aRqJvXjJ- Michael Urie (@michaelurie) April 2, 2020
Michael Urie's credits: NEW YORK: Off-Broadway / London / National Tour: Jonathan Tolins' Buyer and Cellar (Drama Desk Award, Clarence Derwent Award, Lucille Lortel Award, LA Drama Critics Award, nominations for the Drama League and Outer Critics Circle Awards; filmed for the PBS series Theatre Close-Up). Broadway: How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying; Off-Broadway: Second Stage Theater: Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song; Red Bull Theater: The Government Inspector, The Revengerâ€™s Tragedy; Lincoln Center Theater: Shows For Days; LAByrinth Theater Company: Homos, or Everyone in America (Obie Award); Classic Stage Company: The Cherry Orchard; Signature Theatre: Angels in America; The Temperamentals (Lucille Lortel, Drama Desk and Theatre World Awards, Drama League nomination); HB Playwrights: Another Vermeer. REGIONAL: Two River Theater; Old Globe; Vineyard Playhouse; South Coast Repertory; Seattle Repertory; Folger Shakespeare; Barrington Stage; Hyde Park (Austin); The Blank (L.A.). FILM: He's Way More Famous Than You (also directed), Thank You for Judging (co-director/exec. producer), Beverly Hills Chihuahua, WTC View, Jeremy Fink and the Meaning of Life, The Decoy Bride, Petunia, Such Good People, The Hyperglot (director), Grantham and Rose (exec. producer). TELEVISION: Gavin Sinclair on Modern Family, Younger, Workaholics, The Good Wife, Hot in Cleveland, Partners, Marc St. James on Ugly Betty. WEB: Web series: What's Your Emergency (director). TRAINING: The Juilliard School.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Today we've got Lin-Manuel Miranda singing from HAMILTON!... (read more)
VIDEO: Ben Platt and the Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Perform 'You Will Be Found' on James Corden's HOMEFEST
Last night, CBS presented HOMEFEST: James Corden's LATE LATE SHOW SPECIAL, hosted by James Corden. One of the performers was Ben Platt, who joined the... (read more)
Andrew Lloyd Webber Musicals Will Stream Online Free; Catch JOSEPH... This Friday, April 3
Andrew Lloyd Webber's musicals will be streamed online for free!... (read more)
Nick Cordero is in the ICU, May be Positive for COVID-19
Nick Cordero is currently in the ICU, with what was thought to be pneumonia, but may be COVID-19.... (read more)
VIDEO: West End PHANTOM Orchestra Records 'All I Ask Of You' Response to Andrew Lloyd Webber
Andrew Lloyd Webber has been bringing beautiful music to us all from his home during these times of social distancing. ... (read more)
Social: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tom Hanks and More Pay Tribute to Adam Schlesinger
The entertainment community is bereft at the loss of Emmy and Grammy winner and Oscar nominee Adam Schlesinger, who passed away today from coronavirus... (read more)