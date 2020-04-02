VIDEO: Watch Michael Urie Perform 'To Be Or Not To Be' as Arnold Bekhoff From TORCH SONG

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Michael Urie took to Twitter to share a video of himself performing Hamlet's famed 'To Be Or Not To Be' soliloquy as Arnold Bekhoff from Torch Song!

Watch the video below!

Michael Urie's credits: NEW YORK: Off-Broadway / London / National Tour: Jonathan Tolins' Buyer and Cellar (Drama Desk Award, Clarence Derwent Award, Lucille Lortel Award, LA Drama Critics Award, nominations for the Drama League and Outer Critics Circle Awards; filmed for the PBS series Theatre Close-Up). Broadway: How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying; Off-Broadway: Second Stage Theater: Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song; Red Bull Theater: The Government Inspector, The Revengerâ€™s Tragedy; Lincoln Center Theater: Shows For Days; LAByrinth Theater Company: Homos, or Everyone in America (Obie Award); Classic Stage Company: The Cherry Orchard; Signature Theatre: Angels in America; The Temperamentals (Lucille Lortel, Drama Desk and Theatre World Awards, Drama League nomination); HB Playwrights: Another Vermeer. REGIONAL: Two River Theater; Old Globe; Vineyard Playhouse; South Coast Repertory; Seattle Repertory; Folger Shakespeare; Barrington Stage; Hyde Park (Austin); The Blank (L.A.). FILM: He's Way More Famous Than You (also directed), Thank You for Judging (co-director/exec. producer), Beverly Hills Chihuahua, WTC View, Jeremy Fink and the Meaning of Life, The Decoy Bride, Petunia, Such Good People, The Hyperglot (director), Grantham and Rose (exec. producer). TELEVISION: Gavin Sinclair on Modern Family, Younger, Workaholics, The Good Wife, Hot in Cleveland, Partners, Marc St. James on Ugly Betty. WEB: Web series: What's Your Emergency (director). TRAINING: The Juilliard School.





