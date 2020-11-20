VIDEO: Watch Luba Mason Takeover Our Instagram!
Luba's virtual concert premieres tonight, November 20 at 9pm ET!
Luba Mason took over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story on Friday, November 20. Missed all the fun? No worries! Watch the story highlights below!
Her virtual concert, Triangle, will premiere tonight on BroadwayWorld Events at 9pm ET!
Broadway and Recording Artist Luba Mason has just released her 4th new solo album titled TRIANGLE, which is a wholly unique, vibrant, new line-up that some call unprecedented using just voice, vibraphone, and bass! This concert is the live capture of that recording session including the amazing Joe Locke on Vibes, the incredible James Genus on Bass, and produced by longtime Prince collaborator, Renato Neto.
Luba Mason is a two-time Lucille Lortel and Drama Desk-nominated actress most recently seen in the critically-acclaimed 2020 B'way production of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY (shut down by the pandemic on March 12th), as well as 8 other B'way, shows including CHICAGO, JEKYLL & HYDE, THE CAPEMAN, and HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS...to name a few. Straddling two worlds, Luba has also worked and recorded with jazz greats Al Jarreau, Jimmy Haslip, Randy Brecker, Hubert Laws, and Dori Caymmi and performed in numerous International Jazz Festivals and at Jazz at Lincoln Center with Wynton Marsalis and her husband Ruben Blades.
Luba Mason'S TRIANGLE in CONCERT was filmed at an intimate gathering of invited friends, family, and fans at Manhattan's renowned Power Station studio at Berklee NYC.
Triangle exemplifies the passion for fresh perspectives and unexpected choices that led Luba to trademark the "Mixtura" name. As a reviewer noted, "the material is jaw-droppingly diverse." Luba pulled the program from pop classics by the Beatles and Paul Simon to a Monk standard, a Slovak folk song, and a recent Broadway hit, and surely the first time that Brazilian legend Antonio Carlos Jobim and heavy metal band System of a Down have been represented in the same repertoire. Add to that the surprising instrumentation and we think you will agree we have a concert that is absolutely gorgeous in its unfamiliarity while remaining vividly engaging.
