VIDEO: Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda Imprint His Hands on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Lin-Manuel Miranda just received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier today, November 30. Check out the whole ceremony below!

Miranda, best known for creating and starring in the smash hit musical Hamilton, is gearing up for the premiere of the upcoming film Mary Poppins Returns, which he stars in as Jack. He will soon reprise his role as the "ten dollar founding father" in the Puerto Rican production of Hamilton in January 2019.

Miranda is an award-winning composer, lyricist, and performer, as well as a 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award recipient. Hamilton was awarded the 2016 Pulitzer Prize in Drama and earned a record-breaking 16 Tony Nominations, winning 11 Tony Awards including two personally for Mr. Miranda for Book and Score of a Musical. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hamilton won the 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

