VIDEO: Watch Kermit the Frog & The Muppets in a TICK, TICK...BOOM! Parody Trailer

Internet content creator Matthew Gaydos has shared a new parody trailer for Netflix's tick, tick...BOOM! film adaption, starring The Muppets!

Watch Kermit the Frog play Jonathan Larson in the fictional Muppets Tick Manhattan trailer below!

Gaydos also shared a side-by-side video featuring the real tick, tick...BOOM! trailer and his new creation. Watch the video in the Tweet below!

Some of the choices make more sense if you're familiar with the original Tick, Tick... Boom! trailer, and I left in one shot from the original trailer as a little Muppet Show easter egg. So, here's a side-by-side comparison, if you're interested. pic.twitter.com/fHcDSI6sxw - Matthew Gaydos (@MatthewGaydos) December 14, 2021

tick, tick... BOOM! is the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater as the creator of Rent. The film marks the directorial debut of In the Heights and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. Now streaming, only on Netflix.

The film stars Academy Award nominee & Tony Award winner Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesús, Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry, MJ Rodriguez, Emmy Award winner Bradley Whitford, The Roots' Tariq Trotter, with Emmy and Tony Award winner Judith Light, and Vanessa Hudgens.

Andrew Garfield plays Jon, a young theater composer who's waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical. Days before he's due to showcase his work in a make-or-break performance, Jon is feeling the pressure from everywhere: from his girlfriend Susan (Alexandra Shipp), who dreams of an artistic life beyond New York City; from his friend Michael (Robin de Jesús), who has moved on from his dream to a life of financial security; amidst an artistic community being ravaged by the AIDS epidemic. With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have?