VIDEO: Watch Julliard's Fourth-Year Dancers' Final Performance Together
You can now watch Julliard's fourth-year dancers' final performance together!
#PrayerForNow was choreographed by Stephen Petronio and composed by Valgeir Sigurðsson.
Check out the full performance on their Instagram below!
We are honored to share the full video of #prayerfornow, choreographed by @StephenPetronio and composed by @valgeirs, as a testament to community, humanity and faith. We could never have predicted that this touching work, created for our fall 2019 New Dances season, would be the last opportunity for our seniors to perform together on the stage of the Peter Jay Sharp Theater. Please join us in a standing ovation for Juilliard Dance, Class of 2020. Bravo and thank you for your #prayerfornow. • • • #juilliard #juilliarddance #dance #performingarts
