VIDEO: Watch Julliard's Fourth-Year Dancers' Final Performance Together

We are honored to share the full video of #prayerfornow, choreographed by @StephenPetronio and composed by @valgeirs, as a testament to community, humanity and faith. We could never have predicted that this touching work, created for our fall 2019 New Dances season, would be the last opportunity for our seniors to perform together on the stage of the Peter Jay Sharp Theater. Please join us in a standing ovation for Juilliard Dance, Class of 2020. Bravo and thank you for your #prayerfornow. • • • #juilliard #juilliarddance #dance #performingarts

A post shared by The Juilliard School (@juilliardschool) on Apr 4, 2020 at 12:03pm PDT