VIDEO: Watch Julliard's Fourth-Year Dancers' Final Performance Together

According to The Wrap, AMC Entertainment's credit rating has gone down to CCC- from B, which takes the company from a?oehighly speculativea?? to a?oeD... ( read more The one-night-only benefit 'Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway' will be streamed to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS'... ( read more The Seoul City government will monitor all 8,578 audience members who attended a performance of The Phantom of the Opera at Blue Square in Yongsan-gu,... ( read more THE PRINCE OF EGYPT, the new musical based on the acclaimed DreamWorks Animation film, has announced that Ghostlight Records has released its original... ( read more Disney Theatrical Productions is offering free downloadable creative activities for educators and parents from their shows, including The Lion King, M... ( read more Sara Bareilles has revealed in an Instagram story that she had coronavirus, but has 'fully recovered.'... ( read more