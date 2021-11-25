VIDEO: Watch Jennifer Nettles and Erich Bergen Sing from WAITRESS at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

In her final performance as Jenna, leading lady Jennifer Nettles performed this morning on CBS' broadcast of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Watch below as she and Erich Bergen perform "Only Takes a Taste" from Waitress!

Based on the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, music and lyrics by Grammy Winner and Tony and Emmy Award-nominated Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie maker stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna fights to reclaim a long-forgotten part of herself. Through the support of her fellow Waitresses and an unexpected romance Jenna begins to find the courage to take a long-abandoned dream off the shelf. Waitress celebrates the power of friendship, dreams, the family we choose and the beauty of a well baked pie.