VIDEO: Watch Hugh Jackman Talk THE MUSIC MAN and Watch New Performance Clips

Performances of The Music Man might be paused for now, but it won't be long before the company, led by Hugh Jackman, is back onstage again. Below, watch as Jackman talks all about his latest Broadway role on the latest episode of CBS 'Sunday Morning. Plus, catch some brand new performance clips featuring Hugh and his Marian Paroo, Sutton Foster.

Performances are set to resume at the Winter Garden Theatre on January 6, 2022.

Two-time Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Emmy Award winner Hugh Jackman makes his highly anticipated return to Broadway in what is widely agreed to be the greatest role ever created for an actor in the history of musical theater: Professor Harold Hill in Meredith Willson's beloved classic, The Music Man. Two-time Tony Award-winning musical comedy superstar Sutton Foster will star as Marian Paroo. The production, directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, is set to open on February 10, 2022.

One of the most universally cherished treasures of the American musical theater, The Music Man was an instant smash hit when it premiered on Broadway on December 19, 1957. It went on to win five Tony Awards, including the prize for Best Musical, and ran for 1,375 performances. The Smithsonian Institution ranks The Music Man as one of the "great glories" of American popular culture.