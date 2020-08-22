Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Watch Hailey Kilgore, Solea Pfeiffer, Shoshana Bean, and More in Broadway For Racial Justice's AMPLIFIED Concert

The event was hosted by Patina Miller and Brandon Michael Nase.

Aug. 22, 2020  

Broadway For Racial Justice recently held a concert, titled Amplified, featuring Hailey Kilgore, Solea Pfeiffer, Shoshana Bean, Jessie Mueller, and more. The event was hosted by Patina Miller and Brandon Michael Nase.

The lineup also includes Kalen Allen, Brittany Campbell, Kayla Davion, Deon'te Goodman, Sapphire Hart, Morgan James, Andre Malcolm, Arianne Meneses, Joey Rosario, and Empty Royalty.

The concert was held on August 21 at 8PM and is now available to stream on demand. Check it out below!

