VIDEO: Watch FROZEN's Josh Gad Tribute the 'Original Snowman'
The star of Frozen sings a Christmas classic!
Stage and screen star Josh Gad is best known worldwide as Disney's most beloved snowman, but today he is raising his voice to tribute the OG snowman- Frosty! The Frozen star writes: "Time to pay my respects to the OG Snowman. There would be no Olaf without the big man and I'm ashamed that I haven't serenaded him sooner. So Frosty you lovable bastard, this one's for you."
Josh Gad is known for playing Olaf in Frozen, Elder Arnold Cunningham in the Broadway musical The Book of Mormon, and LeFou in the live-action adaptation of Disney's Beauty and the Beast. His other Broadway credits include The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Other theatre: All in the Timing, The Skin of Our Teeth, A One Man Show With Other People.
Josh also served as a correspondent on "The Daily Show." Film: 21, The Rocker and Love and Other Drugs. TV: "Back to You," "Californication," "Bored to Death," "Numb3rs" and "Party Down." Josh voiced the lead character in David Gordon Green's upcoming animated MTV series "Good Vibes" and stars in the BBC/MyDamnChannel.com web series "Gigi." Carnegie Mellon graduate. His other films include Murder on the Orient Express, The Angry Birds Movie 2 and Jobs.
