VIDEO: Watch Emma Thompson Transform Into Miss Trunchbull In MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Netflix has released a look inside Emma Thompson's transformation into Miss Trunchbull in the film adaptation of Matilda the Musical.

Directed by Tony Award-winning director Matthew Warchus, Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical is an inspirational musical tale of an extraordinary girl who discovers her superpower and summons the remarkable courage, against all odds, to help others change their stories, whilst also taking charge of her own destiny.

Joining Thompson in the new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical is Alisha Weir as Matilda, Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey, Sindhu Vee as Miss Phelps, and Stephen Graham and Andrea Risenborough as Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood.

BroadwayWorld recently sat down with Thompson to discuss Matilda the Musical, delving deeper into her costumes for the film. Watch the interview here.

Following a successful release in the U.K. box office, the film has played a limited run in U.S. cinemas before streaming on Netflix on December 25.

