VIDEO: Watch Emma Thompson Perform 'The Hammer' from MATILDA THE MUSICAL Film

Netflix has released a clip of Emma Thompson performing "The Hammer" from the Netflix adaptation of the musical, which was released on streaming on December 25th.

A brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination, who dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results.

Written by Dennis Kelly, adapted from the Tony and Olivier award-winning, Royal Shakespeare Company's production of Matilda The Musical, the film was directed by Matthew Warchus with original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.

The film stars Academy Award Winner Emma Thompson (Miss Trunchbull), Alisha Weir (Matilda); Lashana Lynch (Miss Honey), Stephen Graham (Mr. Wormwood), Andrea Riseborough (Mrs. Wormwood), and Sindhu Vee (Mrs. Phelps).

The cast also includes Charlie Hodson-Prior (Bruce Bogtrotter), Meesha Garbett (Hortensia), Rei Yamauchi Fulker (Lavender), Winter Jarrett Glasspool (Amanda Thripp), Andrei Shen (Eric), Ashton Robertson (Nigel).