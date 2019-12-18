VIDEO: Watch Eden Espinosa Sing a WICKED-Inspired Tune from New 'Flying Free' Series!

For over 16 years, WICKED's timeless story and stirring music has moved millions of people. In partnership with ASCAP (The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers), WICKED invited artists to revisit the Land of Oz and write an original song inspired by the characters, events, and themes of the show. After working alongside composer Stephen Schwartz, their songs were professionally orchestrated, engineered, and imagined into three never-before-seen music videos.

Below, check out the first a new music video of the series - Flying Free: Wicked-Inspired Songs.The song, "Higher" is written by Khiyon Hursey and performed by WICKED alum Eden Espinosa.

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."





