VIDEO: Watch Christopher Sieber, Drew Gehling, More Play BROADWAY JACKBOX!
Broadway Jackbox returned last night with special guests Christopher Sieber, Drew Gehling, Solea Pfeiffer and Will Roland! Broadway Jackbox, produced by Andrew Barth Feldman and actor and Alex Boniello will continue to air on Tuesdays and Fridays at 6:00PM EST, raising money for The Actors Fund through donations from viewers.
Watch last night's full game below!
Jackbox Games has been creating irreverent party games since 1995, best known for their successful trivia franchise YOU DON'T KNOW JACK, the hit Jackbox Party Pack franchise, Quiplash, Fibbage, Trivia Murder Party, and many more. Each pack contains a variety of different games that might ask you to draw weird doodles, write the best inside joke, or answer hilarious trivia questions. There are hours of laughs in every pack! In addition to the players, the games allow for audience participation in voting for the best answers, and sometimes even competing. People can join by simply using the web browser on their smartphone - no app needed! Visit jackboxgames.com for more information, and go to jackbox.tv to play!
