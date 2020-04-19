VIDEO: Watch Chita Rivera on STARS IN THE HOUSE- Live at 8pm!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services.
Stars in The House continues today (2pm) with a Les Miserables reunion featuring John Caird, Randy Graff, Judy Kuhn, Michael Maguire, Terrence Mann and Frances Ruffelle and tonight (8pm) with the legendary Chita Rivera.
New shows will be produced DAILY at the traditional theater times of 2pm and 8pm ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.
"Our main concern is raising spirits and helping The Fund help those who are suffering," Seth said. "We're hoping that everyone watching will not only enjoy the amazing singing and the Inside Broadway stories, but also donate to The Actors Fund. And, because social distancing is so important right now, every star will be singing from his/her own home!"
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Amanda shared an update on Instagram about Nick, who is now on day 18 of being sedated. Nick has had issues in his right leg with clotting, and gettin... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Full DISNEY ON BROADWAY Benefit Concert
The stream of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' benefit concert celebrating Disney on Broadway's 25th anniversary will air tonight, April 17, 2020, a... (read more)
All-Female JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Releases Concept Album, Starring Morgan James, Shoshana Bean, Cynthia Erivo, and More!
In January of 2017, a powerful group of female performers came together for a sold-out concert of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Jesus Christ Supe... (read more)
BROADWAY ON DEMAND Streaming Platform to Launch In May
Broadway On Demand, the all new membership-based streaming service that offers an extensive and wide-ranging library of video on demand content, exclu... (read more)
When Could Broadway Re-Open? 'We're Probably Looking at September or Later'
Shortly after the Broadway League updated the terms of the Broadway shutdown last week (currently extended to June 7), Governor Cuomo made a statement... (read more)
VIDEO: Dame Judi Dench Joins Her Grandson For a TikTok Dance Over FaceTime
Dame Judi Dench has taken up a new hobby while in quarantine - TikTok!... (read more)