VIDEO: Watch CHICAGO Razzle Dazzle at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

After 25 record-breaking years on Broadway, Chicago returned to the small screen earlier today for an appearance on CBS' broadcast of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Watch the full performance of "All That Jazz / Hot Honey Rag" below!

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.