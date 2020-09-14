Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House
VIDEO: Watch Brenda Braxton & Friends on Stars in the House!
Guests include Darryl Jovan Williams, Robert Dean Hertenstein and Steven Scarpetti.
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with Guest Host Brenda Braxton is Cruising into Act 2 with Norwegian Cruise Line! She is joined by Darryl Jovan Williams, Robert Dean Hertenstein and Steven Scarpetti.
New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
