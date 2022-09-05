VIDEO: Watch Billy Crystal's Final Curtain Call Speech at MR. SATURDAY NIGHT

At the closing performance of MR. SATURDAY NIGHT on Broadway, Billy Crystal made an emotional (and, of course funny) curtain call speech. Noting that they'd had the "greatest time" performing, Crystal first paid tribute to the show's understudies. "This has been such a long journey for me and this character" continued Crystal talking about the characters roots from a comedy routine to the film and stage.

He also called Broadway the greatest experience of his life, and then brought on all of his collaborators on the show paying thanks for all those who made the production possible.

Paying tribute to Crystal and company, director John Rando shared "Hopefully we'll find another wonderful spot to do this piece."

Echoing and updating a line from the show, Crystal ended noting "You see what we did?"

The Tony-nominated musical comedy, starring Tony and Emmy Award winner Billy Crystal, opened on Wednesday April 27th at the Nederlander Theater and played 28 previews and 116 performances.

Mr. Saturday Night is the story of Buddy Young Jr., an outrageous and outspoken comedian who found fame, if not fortune, in the early days of television. Now, some 40 years after his TV career flamed out, Buddy seeks one more shot at the spotlight, and while he's at it, one last shot at fixing the family he fractured along the way.

MR. SATURDAY NIGHT also features Tony Award winner Randy Graff (City of Angels, Les Misérables) as Elaine Young; David Paymer (City Slickers, Quiz Show, State & Main), who is recreating his Oscar-nominated performance as Buddy's brother Stan Yankleman; Tony Award nominee Shoshana Bean (Wicked, Waitress) as Susan Young; and Chasten Harmon (The Good Fight, Elementary, Broadway's Hair) as agent Annie Wells. The Broadway company also includes Jordan Gelber (Sunday in the Park with George), Brian Gonzales (Aladdin), and Mylinda Hull (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Sweet Charity), Stephen DeRosa (Gary: A Sequel), Henry Gainza (On Your Feet), Tari Kelly (Groundhog Day) and Tatiana Wechsler (Broadway debut).

In this production, Mr. Crystal returns to the role of Buddy Young Jr. that he portrayed in the original 1992 Columbia Pictures film of the same name, which also marked his directorial debut. The book for the stage musical is written by Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel. The score for Mr. Saturday Night features music by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County) and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Amanda Green (Hands on a Hardbody). Tony Award winner John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town) will direct. The production will feature choreography by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl).

Based on the Castle Rock Entertainment motion picture, Mr. Saturday Night is written by Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel and based on a concept by Billy Crystal. By special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures.