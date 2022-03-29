VIDEO: Watch Billy Crystal Give Curtain Speech at Final Dress Rehearsal for MR. SATURDAY NIGHT

The new comedy musical, Mr. Saturday Night, starring stage and screen legend Billy Crystal, begins previews on Broadway on tonight, March 29th and will officially open on Wednesday, April 27th. "It's been this unbelievable journey... and just to think that I have to do this seven times a week! What the hell was I thinking?!" joked Crystal in a speech given at the show's final dress rehearsal. Watch the full video below!

MR. SATURDAY NIGHT is the story of Buddy Young Jr., an outrageous and outspoken comedian who found fame, if not fortune, in the early days of television. Now, some 40 years after his TV career flamed out, Buddy seeks one more shot at the spotlight, and while he's at it, one last shot at fixing the family he fractured along the way.

Mr. Crystal returns to the role of Buddy Young Jr. that he portrayed in the original 1992 Columbia Pictures film of the same name, which also marked his directorial debut. The book for the stage musical is written by Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel. The score for Mr. Saturday Night features music by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County) and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Amanda Green (Hands on a Hardbody). Tony Award winner John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town) will direct. The production will feature choreography by Ellenore Scott (upcoming revival of Funny Girl).