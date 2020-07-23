VIDEO: Watch Beverley Knight Sing 'Memory' at Andrew Lloyd Webber's Re-Opening Test at the London Palladium

The concert was the first test of socially distanced theatre from Lloyd Webber.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Beverley Knight performed today at The London Palladium as part of Andrew Lloyd Webber's pilot shows scheme to test the safety of the theatre.

Knight's live performance featured socially distanced audiences, increased health and safety measures including "enhanced cleaning, one-way systems, mandatory face coverings, temperature checks, digital tickets, in-seat service and cashless systems as well as multiple hand sanitiser stations."

Watch below as sing sings a bit of a Lloyd Webber classic, "Memory" from Cats as captured by WhatsOnStage:

A morsel of @Beverleyknight in action in the first West End concert since March! "Memory" never sounded so good. pic.twitter.com/MiJuS5TLLY - WhatsOnStage (@WhatsOnStage) July 23, 2020

Earlier this summer,, Andrew Lloyd Webber announced that he will run a reopening test at the London Palladium in July, inspired by the success of an ongoing production of The Phantom of the Opera in South Korea.

Oliver Dowden, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, recently shared photos on Twitter of a meeting that recently took place between himself, Lloyd Webber and Public Health England at the London Palladium.

"I saw v comprehensive safety measures in place," Dowden tweeted. "Despite the huge challenges, we're working intensively with them & others to get theatres open as soon as safe and I know that panto season is key."

