Click Here for More Articles on Broken Records
VIDEO: Watch Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen's NEXT YEAR, SOME YEAR, Episode 21- Live at 12pm!
Get ready for some "All-Beef Patti," "Who Do You Think You Are?" and "Dolly, Concert, Kill"!
Every Tuesday at 12pm ET, BroadwayWorld's own "Ben Rimalower's Broken Records" podcast co-hosts, Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen, will be broadcasting "Next Year, Some Year," a weekly hour-long livestream video chat show where they will offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying.
For followers of the their podcast and previous livestream ("Tuesday, Thursday, April, August") as well as newbies, this will be fun and fast-paced program of fan favorite segments like "All-Beef Patti," "Who Do You Think You Are?" and "Dolly, Concert, Kill" as well as a whole new roster of features and interactive games with the viewers, plus special guest star appearances sure to delight.
In the meantime, listen to the newest episode of Ben Rimalower's Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About. On each weekly episode Rimalower and co-host Daniel Nolen chat with guests about one album that they were obsessed with, how they discovered it, what it led them to, where they were in life when it impacted them and how it's stayed with them since.
Featured at the Theatre ShopT-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
The State of Broadway: February 2021
We've rounded up all of the latest news on the current state of Broadway for February 2021. Which shows are returning and which are not? What's the st...
Proshot vs Film Adaptation - What's the Difference?
What's the difference between a proshot and a film adaptation? What proshots are coming up? Where can I stream Broadway proshots? What Broadway shows ...
VIDEO: On This Day, February 6- SMASH Brings Broadway to Primetime
On this day we celebrate the premiere of NBC's Broadway-centric drama, Smash, starring Megan Hilty, Katharine McPhee, Debra Messing, Christian Borle, ...
ANGELS IN AMERICA Starring Nathan Lane and Andrew Garfield Now Streaming on National Theatre At Home
Angels in America, filmed during its 2017 run at the National Theatre, is now streaming as a part of National Theatre at Home! Angels in America is di...
Governor Cuomo Reveals Details of NY PopsUp, Including Participation from Hugh Jackman, Idina Menzel, Sutton Foster and More!
NY PopsUp, an unprecedented and expansive festival featuring hundreds of pop-up performances (many of which are free of charge and all open to the pub...
Broadway Wig Designer Paul Huntley Retires, With DIANA Marking His Final Show
Broadway wig designer Paul Huntley is taking his final bow. Huntley has worked on hundreds of Broadway projects since coming to New York in 1972. Now,...