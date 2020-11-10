VIDEO: Watch Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen's NEXT YEAR, SOME YEAR- Live at 12pm!
Get ready for some "All-Beef Patti," "Who Do You Think You Are?" and "Dolly, Concert, Kill"!
Every Tuesday at 12pm ET, BroadwayWorld's own "Ben Rimalower's Broken Records" podcast co-hosts, Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen, will be broadcasting "Next Year, Some Year," a weekly hour-long livestream video chat show where they will offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying.
For followers of the their podcast and previous livestream ("Tuesday, Thursday, April, August") as well as newbies, this will be fun and fast-paced program of fan favorite segments like "All-Beef Patti," "Who Do You Think You Are?" and "Dolly, Concert, Kill" as well as a whole new roster of features and interactive games with the viewers, plus special guest star appearances sure to delight.
In the meantime, listen to the newest episode of Ben Rimalower's Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About. On each weekly episode Rimalower and co-host Daniel Nolen chat with guests about one album that they were obsessed with, how they discovered it, what it led them to, where they were in life when it impacted them and how it's stayed with them since.
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: Ramin Karimloo Performs 'I Vow to Thee, My Country' at the Royal British Legion's Festival of Remembrance
Ramin Karimloo performed recently at the Royal British Legion's annual Festival of Remembrance, with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall i...
JAGGED LITTLE PILL Cast Will Reunite for Live Concert, Streamed From NYC!
For the first time in nearly 10 months, the Broadway cast of the 15-time Tony Award-nominated musical Jagged Little Pill is reuniting on stage for one...
Jason Arrow, Chloé Zuel, Lyndon Watts, and More Will Lead HAMILTON in Australia; Full Cast Announced!
The full company has been revealed for the new Australian production of Hamilton opening at the Sydney Lyric Theatre, beginning 17 March 2021. The Aus...
VIDEO: On This Day, November 7- GODSPELL Returns to Broadway!
Today we celebrate the first Broadway revival of Stephen Schwartz's Godspell, which opened on this day in 2011. ...
Michael R. Jackson, Ben Bonnema & Christopher Staskel Announced as Winners of 16th Annual Fred Ebb Award
The Fred Ebb Foundation in association with the Roundabout Theatre Company will present the sixteenth annual Fred Ebb Award for aspiring musical thea...
Broadway Jukebox: The 35 Best Showtunes About Singing
For theatre fans, it's always a grand day for singing, and this particularly stressful week is no exception. Wanting to whistle a happy tune? Broadway...