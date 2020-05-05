VIDEO: Watch Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen Discuss Barbra Streisand, Ruthie Henshall & More on 'Tuesday, Thursday'- Live Now!
Today, May 5 (and continuing every Tuesday and Thursday), BroadwayWorld's own Broken Records podcast co-hosts, Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen, will be broadcasting "Tuesday, Thursday, April, August"- a twice-weekly half hour livestream show. Tune in right here as they offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying to get through the days of the pandemic. For fans of the their podcast and newbies alike, this will be a welcome opportunity to see Ben and Daniel's faces as they keep in touch between weekly audio episodes!
Today, the duo discusses their Pulitzer Prize-winning past podcast guest, a very special Ruthie Henshall recording, and a Barbra Streisand and Patrick Wilson duet! Tune in today, May 5 at 10:30am to watch live!
In the meantime, listen to the newest episode of Ben Rimalower's Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About. On each weekly episode Rimalower and co-host Daniel Nolen chat with guests about one album that they were obsessed with, how they discovered it, what it led them to, where they were in life when it impacted them and how it's stayed with them since.
