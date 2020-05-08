VIDEO: Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's BY JEEVES- Live at 2pm!

Shutdown Streaming
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with By Jeeves, airing today, May 8 (2pm EST). It will be available to watch on The Shows Must Go On YouTube channel and audiences will have 48 hours to watch the production.

By Jeeves features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, and lyrics and book by Alan Ayckbourn. It is based on the series of novels and short stories by P. G. Wodehouse that centre around the character of Bertie Wooster and his loyal valet, Jeeves. The show premiered on April 22, 1975 at Her Majesty's Theatre in London, and ran for only a month. After rewrites, the show was produced in 1996 in both London and America, and premiered on Broadway in 2001.

Tune in at 2pm EST to watch live!



