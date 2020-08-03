VIDEO: Watch Andréa Burns with Helen Hunt and Tracie Thoms on STARS IN THE HOUSE- Live Now!
Tune in at 8pm to watch live!
Stars in the House continues today (8pm) with Guest Host Andréa Burns with guests Helen Hunt and Tracie Thoms.
Burns is familiar to Broadway audiences for her numerous stage credits, including "In the Heights", "On Your Feet!", "The Nance" and "Songs for a New World." She has also appeared on television in recurring roles on "Blue Bloods" and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" as well as "Kevin Can Wait" and "Jessica Jones."
New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: Watch Mandy Patinkin Happily Delete His Wife's 38,000 Unread Emails- 'Nothing Gets Me More Excited'
Mandy Patinkin and his wife Kathryn Grody are at it again! This time the stage and screen star is taking a deep dive into Kathryn's 38,000 unread emai...
Disney World Replaces BEAUTY AND THE BEAST With Non-Equity Show
Disney World has replaced Beauty and the Beast with a show featuring performers that are not represented by Actors' Equity as Disney and Equity remain...
VIDEO: Ramin Karimloo Sings 'Being Alive' From COMPANY
Ramin Karimloo sang Being Alive from Company as part of the Kings Of Broadway 2020 concert, celebrating Jule Styne, Jerry Herman and Stephen Sondheim....
Theatre vs. Theater- What's the Difference?
Just ask Eliza Doolittle- the English language can be tricky. Some words consistently confound even the wisest grammar gurus, including one in particu...
VIDEO: Watch Broadway Strip Down for BROADWAY BARES: ZOOM IN- Live at 9:30pm!
Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is taking its signature sensational striptease online for the first time with Broadway Bares: Zoom In, a celebratory...
Watch Cheyenne Jackson & Seth Rudetsky In Concert LIVE Tonight
Cheyenne Jackson is stopping by The Seth Concert Series this weekend and we wanted to look back at some of our favorite past performances of his!...