VIDEO: Watch André De Shields on CLASSIC CONVERSATIONS

CSC's "Classic Conversations" series continued last night with André De Shields. He and John Doyle had a brave, honest conversation, which concludes with a beautiful, brief performance.

Upcoming episodes of Classic Conversations will feature Emmy nominee Becky Ann Baker ("Girls," Good People), co-star, with husband Dylan Baker, of the Doyle-directed Peer Gynt at CSC in 2016 (July 30); OBIE and Lortel Award winner Quincy Tyler Bernstine (Marys Seacole, Ruined), also featured in the 2017 As You Like It; (August 6); and Tony and Grammy winner Heather Headley (Aida, The Lion King) (appearing August 13), who starred in John Doyle's Tony-winning Broadway revival of The Color Purple in 2016.

Classic Conversations, inaugurated in Winter 2018 with an event featuring Raúl Esparza, has quickly become a treasured part of CSC's offerings. In response to the COVID-19 shutdown, CSC reimagined Classic Conversations as a digital series with an initial lineup of guests featuring the cast members from Doyle's highly anticipated upcoming production of Assassins, for which CSC will resume production when it is safe to return to the theater. Participant cast members have included Brandon Uranowitz; Will Swenson; Adam Chanler-Berat; Tavi Gevinson; Eddie Cooper; Ethan Slater; Steven Pasquale; Bianca Horn; Wesley Taylor; Andy Grotelueschen; and Brad Giovanine, Katrina Yaukey, Whit K. Lee, and Rob Morrison. Four-time Tony nominee Judy Kuhn (Fun Home, Fiddler on the Roof, Passion) rounds out the slate of Assassins cast members tomorrow (Thursday, July 2).

