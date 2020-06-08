VIDEO: Watch Alex Newell Sing for Hope with a HAIRSPRAY Anthem

Just yesterday, Broadway veteran Alex Newell raised his voice in Support of AIDS Walk New York, which was postponed in response to the events of last week. Watch as Alex, accompanied by Hairspray composer Marc Shaiman, sings "I Know Where I've Been" as a message of "hope for a better Sunday soon."

Alex Newell is best known for playing Wade "Unique" Adams, a transgender student on FOX's "Glee." Newell is a series regular on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist on NBC and starred as Asaka in the Tony award-winning revival of Once on This Island. Some of Newell's notable stage roles include: Hairspray (Motormouth Maybelle), Cinderella (Fairy Godmother), Saturday Night Fever (Candy). As a recording artist, Newell released tracks with Clean Bandit, Blonde and The Knocks, supported Adam Lambert on tour and released his debut EP POWER, which reached No. 11 on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart in 2016.

