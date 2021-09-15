VIDEO: Watch Acceptance Speeches from the 2020 Tony Awards Honorees!

The countdown continues to the 74th Annual Tony Awards, which will air live from the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City, Sunday, Sept. 26 on Paramount+, followed by The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back! on CBS. While we await the big night, this year's special awards recipients have already accepted their honors. Watch their speeches below!

Julie is an inspirational talent both on and off the stage. Her unwavering commitment to our Broadway community and to the Pulmonary Fibrosis community is unparalleled. Her commitment has resulted in millions of dollars raised to help the people and caregivers afflicted by PF. We are honored to present the Isabelle Stevenson Award to her.

2020 Tony Honorees:

New Federal Theatre, Woodie King, Jr.

In recognition of a groundbreaking theatre company that has been training artists and producing plays by people of color and women, as well as developing multicultural audiences, for more than 50 years.

Irene Gandy Saluting a theatrical legend whose career spans more than half a century, and who has served as an inspiration and role model to countless industry professionals.

Beverly Jenkins A Production Stage Manager of remarkable distinction who is esteemed equally for her work on shows, and for the wisdom and empathy Beverly Jenkins shares widely throughout the Broadway community. Fred Gallo A visionary and innovative craftsman whose scenery and automation shop has created theatrical magic in countless productions on Broadway and beyond.

A limited number of tickets to attend The 74th Annual Tony Awards, on Sunday, September 26th at The Winter Garden Theatre will be available on Monday, September 13 at 3pm ET. For more information please visit: tonyawards.com/tickets.