VIDEO: WILL & GRACE's Sean Hayes Reveals Recent Health Scare on ELLEN

On today's ELLEN, WILL & GRACE star Sean Hayes explained to the host why he had to cancel a recently scheduled appearance on THE TALK show - he was in the hospital because his small intestine burst. But in true 'Hayes' fashion, the Broadway vet proved that laughter is the best medicine. Watch the appearance below!

Sean Hayes made his Broadway debut in the 2010 revival of PROMISES, PROMISES opposite Kristin Chenoweth. He most recently appeared on Broadway in 2016's AN ACT OF GOD. He can currently be seen reprising his role as 'Jack' in the hit NBC comedy WILL & GRACE.

