VIDEO: WICKED's Jessica Vosk Chats With NBC's Lester Holt About Her Broadway Journey

Jessica Vosk left her career in finance and took a chance on her dreams. Now she's starring as Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway! See an extended clip of Jessica chatting with NBC's Lester Holt about her unconventional journey to Broadway!

Watch the full feature in the video below!

Jessica Vosk joins the Broadway company of Wicked after having spent the last year playing Elphaba in the national tour. Vosk most recently starred in the NYC Ballet Jerome Robbins tribute Something to Dance About, directed by Warren Carlyle and re-created the role of Fruma-Sarah in the most recent revival of Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof. Her other Broadway credits include Finding Neverland and The Bridges of Madison County. She also starred as Anita in the Grammy-nominated San Francisco Symphony's West Side Story.

Vosk also recently released her debut album "Wild and Free" - an eclectic mix of musical theatre and pop, drawn from her legendary solo shows and new favorites, including songs by Jason Robert Brown, Sara Bareilles, Sia, Pasek and Paul, Prince and more.

