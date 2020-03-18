West Side Story Film
Click Here for More Articles on West Side Story Film

VIDEO: WEST SIDE STORY's Rachel Zegler Sings 'What Baking Can Do' From WAITRESS

Article Pixel Mar. 18, 2020  

Rachel Zegler, star of the upcoming West Side Story film remake, took to YouTube to share a cover of What Baking Can Do from Waitress!

Watch her belt out the tune in the video below!

Zegler, a 17-year old New Jersey High School student, will be making her film debut opposite Ansel Elgort in Stephen Spielberg's West Side Story.

The film, which is set to release on December 18, 2020, is an adaptation of the 1957 musical with an iconic score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim and a book by Arthur Laurents. The film is being directed by the legendary Stephen Spielberg with Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner penning the film's screenplay.

VIDEO: WEST SIDE STORY's Rachel Zegler Sings 'What Baking Can Do' From WAITRESS
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Releases 'The Coronavirus Lament' GUYS AND DOLLS Parody
  • VIDEO: Susan Egan Sings Cut Song From HERCULES at Broadway Princess Party
  • VIDEO: Equity President Kate Shindle Talks Broadway Shutdown on MSNBC
  • VIDEO: Get a Guided Tour of the Hal Prince Exhibit at the NY Public Library for the Performing Arts with Curator Doug Reside!