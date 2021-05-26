VIDEO: WEST SIDE STORY Star Ariana DeBose Opens the BROADWAY AT TAVERN Series

TodayTix Originals brought Broadway back to Tavern on the Green with the opening night of Broadway at Tavern last night, a special series of live concerts from stars of the New York stage under the stars at New York's most iconic eatery. Safely reuniting Broadway's best artists with audiences, this exclusive TodayTix Originals concert series launched last night on Tuesday, May 25 with a one-night-only performance by original Hamilton cast member and star of Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose.

Broadway star and recording artist, Shoshana Bean will be performing on Tuesday, June 8 & Wednesday, June 9 at 8:30pm ET. For tickets, please visit TodayTix.com.

Over the course of many decades, Tavern on the Green has been intimately connected to the world of Broadway. In 1978, the City of New York threw a star-studded party at Tavern to launch its now legendary "I <3 NY" ad campaign touting Broadway as the spiritual heartbeat of New York. That campaign has been widely credited with bringing the city back from the brink of bankruptcy, transforming it into the internationally beloved cultural mecca it is today. Over the years, countless Broadway productions have celebrated their opening nights inside Tavern's glittering spaces, including Wicked, Cats, Death of a Salesman, Dreamgirls, and the all-night Hamilton and Hair Tony Awards celebration parties.

Tickets are currently on sale exclusively at TodayTix.com, starting at $40. In line with social distancing protocols, tickets will be sold in pods of 2 and 4, and will require that each pod contain only members of the same party. Doors will open at 7:30pm to allow audience members to enjoy dinner and drinks before the show. A full food and beverage menu will be available for a la carte purchase to fully enjoy the Tavern experience. The concert series will run throughout the summer and into the fall. Additional performers in the line-up will be announced shortly.

To purchase tickets, please visit https://www.todaytix.com/nyc/category/todaytix-presents.