VIDEO: Vanessa Williams, Rachel Dratch, & Julianne Hough Talk POTUS on THE VIEW

Vanessa Williams, Rachel Dratch, and Julianne Hough sat down with the women of The View this morning to discuss their current Broadway run in POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive.

The stars discussed the inspiration behind the play, the timeless issues explored in the show, and more. Julianne Hough also discussed which of her lines gets the most applause during each performance and what the repsonse means to the cast.

"It's 'Affordable, safe reproductive healthcare is a basic human right.' It's amazing because it's a play that is hysterical and comedic and it's something that we need right now, which is comedy in times that can feel really heavy, especially with political issues. But that is a line that means something deeply to all of us," Hough revealed.

POTUS features an all-star cast of women, also including Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie, "The Good Fight") as Chris; Screen Actors Guild Award winner Lea DeLaria ("Orange is the New Black," The Rocky Horror Show) as Bernadette; Emmy Award winner Julianne Hough (Footloose, Safe Haven, "Dancing with the Stars") in her Broadway debut as Dusty; actress and comedian Suzy Nakamura ("Dr. Ken", Horrible Bosses 2, "Avenue 5") in her Broadway debut as Jean, Tony Award winner Julie White (The Little Dog Laughed, "Nurse Jackie," Transformers) as Harriet; and Grammy, Emmy & Tony Award nominee Vanessa Williams (Into the Woods, "Ugly Betty", "Desperate Housewives") as Margaret.

The cast also includes Anita Abdinezhad (Persian Pod), Gisela Chípe ("Manifest"), Jennifer Fouché (Chicken & Biscuits), and Lisa Helmi Johanson (Avenue Q) as standbys.

The play, written by Selina Fillinger, is now playing at the Shubert Theatre.

Watch the new interview here: