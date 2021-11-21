VIDEO: Vanessa Hudgens & Joshua Henry on the Impact of Jonathan Larson and the Legacy of TICK, TICK...BOOM!

After a week in theatres, Lin-Manuel Miranda's much-anticipated adaptation of tick, tick...BOOM! has arrived on Netflix! Two of the movie's stars are three-time Tony nominee Joshua Henry and beloved stage and screen star Vanessa Hudgens, who play Roger and Karessa.

"Jonathan Larson was a trailblazer. He was thinking outside of the box and doing things in a way that had never been done before," explaind Hudgens in a recent interview with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "Then we have Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is the exact same way! He is our Jonathan. To have both of these brilliant minds meshing together as one is magic."

"When I think about Jonathan Larson, I think of an artist who unintentionally made purpose popular," added Henry. "He authentically followed his voice and wrote what he saw. He was so aware that he had something to offer the world."

Watch the full interview below!