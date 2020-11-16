VIDEO: UNDERSCORED by Ephrat Asherie Premieres as Part of Works & Process at Lincoln Center

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Performances premiere on Sundays in November at 7:30pm.

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and Works & Process at the Guggenheim present four newly-commissioned video performances created during Works & Process bubble residencies at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in rural Hudson Valley and performed and filmed in August and September on the Lincoln Center campus.

The performances, which premiere on Sundays in November at 7:30pm, encompass a myriad of dance and musical genres: Afrik, ballroom, beatboxing, body percussion, breaking, flexn, house dance, jazz, Krump, tap, and vogue.

November 1 - The Missing Element with Chris Celiz and Anthony Rodriguez "Invertebrate"

November 8 - Music from the Sole with Gregory Richardson and Leonardo Sandoval

November 15 - UnderScored by Ephrat Asherie Dance

November 22 - New York is Burning featuring Les Ballet Afrik with Omari Wiles

Watch UnderScored by Ephrat Asherie Dance below!

Each work premieres digitally at LincolnCenter.org and Lincoln Center's Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube as well as on Works & Process at the Guggenheim's Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. When it is safe for artists and audiences to gather, these works will premiere in full form at Works & Process at the Guggenheim.

"This pandemic derailed our commissioning and presenting timeline so we decided not to cancel but, instead, to support our family of Works & Process artists by forging a path to safely resume their creative work through COVID-19 bubble residencies," said Caroline Cronson, producer of Works & Process at the Guggenheim.

"When few are able to safely gather, the works created inside Works & Process bubble residencies can provide us with a glimmer of what the future can look like as stewardship is channeled to artist-driven projects to shape a more inclusive, fair, and representative world. We are thrilled we were able to sequence bubble residency artists to, and partner with, Lincoln Center." said Duke Dang, general manager of Works & Process at the Guggenheim.

To allow audiences to go behind the scenes of these projects and into the bubble residency, Works & Process is producing a four-part docuseries

Isolation to Creation by filmmaker Nic Petry of Dancing Camera, realized with support from the Jerome Robbins Dance Division at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, that will premiere in January 2021 on the ALL ARTS streaming app, website and TV channel, an arts-focused multimedia platform.

Notes from the Bubble, a series for trailers for Isolation to Creation, can be viewed at:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLJ08rQmWB63QrAk67XU8C3k2DiPmUVRyM

Find more information at www.guggenheim.org/event/event_series/works-process.

Lincoln Center continues to serve audiences via Lincoln Center at Home, featuring performances and arts education series at LincolnCenter.org; through commissioning artists to create new works that respond to our current moment; and by following COVID-19 safety protocols to activate our outdoor campus with small-scale performances, arts and civic engagements, and more.

For digital offerings from Lincoln Center's resident organizations, please visit LincolnCenter.org or individual websites.

