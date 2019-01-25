VIDEO: UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT Stars Discuss the Show's Ending, Possible Film

Jan. 25, 2019  

On this morning's episode of "TODAY," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" stars Ellie Kemper, Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess and Carol Kane stop by to talk about the show's end and whether a movie might be in the works.

Watch the interview below!

In the final episodes of "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," Kimmy is as resilient as ever, but realizes that being an adult is about more than just putting the past behind her. It's finally time for her to choose between helping her friends, Titus (Tituss Burgess), Jacqueline (Jane Krakowski) and Lillian (Carol Kane), and helping someone she's never put first before: herself.

Final season guest stars include Jon Hamm, Zachary Quinto, Greg Kinnear, Busy Phillips, Bobby Moynihan, Amy Sedaris, Fred Armisen, Jon Bernthal, Steve Buscemi, Kenan Thompson, Ronan Farrow and Lisa Kudrow.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt was created and executive produced by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. It has earned 18 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series for each of its seasons.

