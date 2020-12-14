Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Spend Christmas Eve at Barbra's House in New ''Twas the Night Before Christmas' Parody

It's Christmas Eve at Barbra Streisand's house, where the legendary star encounters a special spectral visitor at her Malibu mansion.

Dec. 14, 2020  

Broken Records & Next Year, Some Year series. host Daniel Nolen has created a parody film of "'Twas the Night Before Christmas" telling the tale of Christmas Eve with the one and only Barbra Streisand.

See the full video here:


