VIDEO: Spend Christmas Eve at Barbra's House in New ''Twas the Night Before Christmas' Parody
It's Christmas Eve at Barbra Streisand's house, where the legendary star encounters a special spectral visitor at her Malibu mansion.
Broken Records & Next Year, Some Year series. host Daniel Nolen has created a parody film of "'Twas the Night Before Christmas" telling the tale of Christmas Eve with the one and only Barbra Streisand.
See the full video here:
